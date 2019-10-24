The Heard

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Garage rock duo the Schizophonics bring incendiary live show to Will's Pub

The Schizophonics check all the boxes for a true garage-rock band, but it’s way too reductive to call them that. Fevered disciples at the altars of proto-punk and hard soul, their breed of rock & roll is revivalism on fire. Over this decade, the San Diego trio have steadily racked up scene cred alongside names like Rocket From the Crypt, the Woggles and El Vez, for whom they served as a backing band. It’s their unchained live shows, however, that have set them apart from not just their peers but even most of their idols. On stage, they are the sonic animalism of the MC5 fronted by the electric physicality of James Brown. Besides a wildfire performance, expect this concert to be a lit preview of their amazing upcoming album, People in the Sky, which will drop next week on Pig Baby Records. Two of Orlando’s own most devout bands – the Wildtones and local Pig Baby labelmates Woolly Bushmen – will guarantee it’ll be a nonstop night of feral rock & roll.

with the Wildtones, the Woolly Bushmen | 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 | Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave. | willspub.org | $10

