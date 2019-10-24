Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. DeSantis misses playing 'NCAA Football' video games, and says he supports legislation to pay college athletes

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA RON DESANTIS/TWITTER
  • Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning that he supports recent bipartisan legislation to allow college athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness.

"I'm here to say that I support the direction that these legislators are going," said DeSantis to reporters at a press conference. "I think this is something the legislature should tackle in this coming session. I also say that understanding that, of course, there are going to be issues that need to be addressed, but I'm confident that those issues could be addressed in a way that will maintain college athletics as being a really special thing, but also provide the ability for our student-athletes to benefit just like anybody else would be able to benefit."

At the press conference, DeSantis also said he fondly remembers the days when he was able to play EA’s "NCAA Football," which was discontinued after threat of legislation from former players for using their likeness.

Related The effort to start allowing college athlete endorsements in Florida just became bipartisan
The effort to start allowing college athlete endorsements in Florida just became bipartisan
By NSF
Blogs

The bill he is referencing is HB 251, which is sponsored by State Rep. Chip LaMarca, R-Lighthouse Point, and Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, D-Miami.



DeSantis joked that while he doesn’t always agree with California’s policies, on this particular issue they’re “on the right track.”

"When I look to see good policy ideas, California is usually not the first place I look, but I think California was on the right track saying that there needs to be reform to athletes being able to use at the collegiate level their name, image and likeness," said DeSantis.

The governor said he hopes his support will result in the NCAA re-evaluating its policy. If passed, the bill would be effective on July 1, 2020.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another ride shut down in Orlando, this time stranding Universal Studios passengers Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a bunch of other idiots just committed a dangerous breach of national security Read More

  3. Exclusive: Plans for Church Street redevelopment include Bumby Arcade food hall, retail and office space Read More

  4. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

  5. Disney World's groundbreaking new Star Wars ride opens in just weeks. Will it be enough to save Galaxy's Edge? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation