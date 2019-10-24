Country musician and actor Kris Kristofferson to play Orlando in January of next year

A country singer, an actor, friend to Johnny Cash, and a Rhodes Scholar, Kris Kristofferson has lived many lives and never ceases to surprise with new twists and turns in his storied career. So in that case, the out-of-the-blue announcement of an Orlando show at the end of January 2020 should just be business as usual for this Highwayman.
There has been no official announcement of a tour on Kristofferson's end, but with shows around that same time popping up in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, looks like Orlando fans might actually get to hear "Sunday Morning Coming Down" live.
