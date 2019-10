Country musician and actor Kris Kristofferson to play Orlando in January of next year

A country singer, an actor, friend to Johnny Cash, and a Rhodes Scholar, Kris Kristofferson has lived many lives and never ceases to surprise with new twists and turns in his storied career. So in that case, the out-of-the-blue announcement of an Orlando show at the end of January 2020 should just be business as usual for this Highwayman. There has been no official announcement of a tour on Kristofferson's end, but with shows around that same time popping up in Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale , looks like Orlando fans might actually get to hear "Sunday Morning Coming Down" live. Kris Kristofferson headlines the Plaza Live on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Oct. 25.

