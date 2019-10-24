Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 24, 2019

Tip Jar

Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Festival Park for a day of compassionate living and eating

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge vegetables_adobestock_93014626.jpeg
One of the largest and longest-running vegetarian and vegan festivals in the world, the Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Festival Park this fall. The family-friendly festival offers up dozens of cruelty-free bites alongside a full slate of activities, including informative panels, cooking demonstrations, animal rescue groups, live music and, of course, a drum circle. And don’t worry: No one’s going to yell at you if you’re not a vegan.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | cfvegfest.org | free

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Central Florida Veg Fest
@ Orlando Festival Park
East Robinson Street and North Primrose Drive
Milk District
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
561-329-7701
Price: free
Events, Events: Food & Drink and Family
Map
Location Details Festival Park
2911 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
407-381-5310
Park
Map

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free User Submitted
    Central Florida Veg Fest @ Orlando Festival Park

    • Sat., Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Another ride shut down in Orlando, this time stranding Universal Studios passengers Read More

  2. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and a bunch of other idiots just committed a dangerous breach of national security Read More

  3. Exclusive: Plans for Church Street redevelopment include Bumby Arcade food hall, retail and office space Read More

  4. Updated: Dexter's in Thornton Park closes abruptly Monday night, according to social media posts Read More

  5. Disney World's groundbreaking new Star Wars ride opens in just weeks. Will it be enough to save Galaxy's Edge? Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation