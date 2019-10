Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Festival Park for a day of compassionate living and eating

One of the largest and longest-running vegetarian and vegan festivals in the world, the Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Festival Park this fall. The family-friendly festival offers up dozens of cruelty-free bites alongside a full slate of activities, including informative panels, cooking demonstrations, animal rescue groups, live music and, of course, a drum circle. And don’t worry: No one’s going to yell at you if you’re not a vegan.10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | cfvegfest.org | free

