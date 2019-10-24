The Gist

Thursday, October 24, 2019

The Gist

Big Bounce America, the world's biggest bounce house, sets up at Osceola Heritage Park for the weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 24, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY BIG BOUNCE AMERICA
  • Photo courtesy Big Bounce America
Jump up, jump up and get down. (Ask your parents about that reference, millennials). You don’t have to be a kid to participate in one of the biggest bounce house events in the country. You do, however, have to be OK with slides, face paint, obstacle courses, ball pits and the laughter of children. America is home to the world’s biggest ball of yarn, the world’s biggest cat and the world’s biggest people, so in patriotic fashion, Big Bounce America brings us the world’s biggest bounce house (seriously, check Guinness). If you’re an adult and want to enjoy the event with people your age, adults-only sessions are available so you can, you know, act your age while jumping in a bounce house.

1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27 | Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee | thebigbounceamerica.com | $17-$32

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


