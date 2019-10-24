Big Bounce America, the world's biggest bounce house, sets up at Osceola Heritage Park for the weekend

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Big Bounce America
Jump up, jump up and get down. (Ask your parents about that reference, millennials). You don’t have to be a kid to participate in one of the biggest bounce house events in the country. You do, however, have to be OK with slides, face paint, obstacle courses, ball pits and the laughter of children. America is home to the world’s biggest ball of yarn, the world’s biggest cat and the world’s biggest people, so in patriotic fashion, Big Bounce America brings us the world’s biggest bounce house (seriously, check Guinness). If you’re an adult and want to enjoy the event with people your age, adults-only sessions are available so you can, you know, act your age while jumping in a bounce house.
1-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27 | Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee | thebigbounceamerica.com
| $17-$32
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Osceola Heritage Park
1875 Silver Spur Lane
South
Kissimmee,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 1-7 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price:
$17-$32
Events