Ace Cafe capitalizes on its building’s previous life as ’90s electronica haven the Edge again this week with an old-school bass reunion. Überzone and Jackal & Hyde headline, but local names like DJ Sandy and Magic Mike should get the nostalgia centers of your brain buzzing if you’re “of a certain age.”8 p.m. Friday; Ace Cafe Orlando, 100 W. Livingston St.; $30-$60; leadersofthetrueschool.com

Consider supporting local journalism.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press