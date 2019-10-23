The Gist

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Immerse standout Dodecalis still viewable until Saturday at Seneff Arts Plaza

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 1:37 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN OWENS
  • Photo by John Owens
At this year’s Immerse downtown arts festival, British installationists Architects of Air brought their newest inflatable vinyl “luminarium,” Dodecalis, to Orlando. Inspired by natural geometric forms and cathedral architecture, the experience of moving through the huge sound- and light-filled environment can be contemplative and serene, or giggly and selfie-oriented – depending on what each viewer brings to it. Lines were long during Immerse, but the installation remains for another week if you weren’t able to experience it last week; just go to the Immerse site and purchase a ticket for “General Admission Plus Experiences (10/20-26).” Admission will be first come, first served, and the “Worlds of Corkcicle” shipping containers are also accessible with this ticket.

noon-7 p.m. Wednesday, 1-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 23-26 | Seneff Arts Plaza, 419 S. Orange Ave. (in front of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts) | creativecityproject.com | $17

