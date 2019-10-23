The Gist

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Another ride shut down in Orlando, this time stranding Universal Studios passengers

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 1:52 PM

A "technical glitch" Wednesday morning at Universal Studios Orlando stalled the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit rollercoaster, briefly stranding passengers on board.

The riders were rescued and a Universal said in a statement, "The ride did exactly what it was supposed to do and brought the ride to a safe and controlled stop. We have helped our guests off the ride. We are working to reopen the ride as soon as possible."

None of the twelve passengers in the two cars were injured. WKMG sent a chopper over to take a look, as did WESH, providing guests with much more interesting vacation photos than ones usually available through the $99 My Universal Photos package.
Earlier in October, Walt Disney World's Skyliner ride shut down for nine days, initially stranding resort passengers above land and water for several hours. Disney has not yet discussed the reasons for the closure, but ride cars were seen crashed together at the Riviera Resort station.

Universal's Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure was shut down on Oct. 2 because of hundreds, or even thousands, of bees. According to Spectrum 13, the ride had experienced issues with bees since Sept. 25.



Hagrid's has had problems before, including a delayed soft opening and lines long enough to become the butt of jokes at the Orlando Pride parade. The ride started closing earlier each day in July for maintenance.

Despite this latest shutdown scare, the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit passengers were, after all, at a theme park on a Wednesday morning, so we're hoping the rest of their day has gone better.

