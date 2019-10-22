Monday, October 21, 2019
Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Mix 107.7 for Monday
Posted
By Leslye Gale
on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting
Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.
If you love Publix, we have the must haves on this year's Christmas list!
Publix is now selling fanny packs, hoodies, and other swag in a new 'Fresh Goods' store
Orlando's latest attempt at slowing down drivers and keeping pedestrians safe, all while sprucing up the joint.
Orlando's new crosswalk art will have you seeing swans in Thornton Park
The Ritz-Carlton is launching it's on cruise line. Really!
The launch of Florida's Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is delayed, missing the Super Bowl
See the OG of Ghostbuster movies for free Monday night!
Movie Monday: Ghostbusters
You can also see the iconic, "Little Shop of Horrors" for free Monday night!
Music Mondays: Little Shop of Horrors
