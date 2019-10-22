The Heard

Monday, October 21, 2019

Leslye Gale's O-Town Lowdown on Mix 107.7 for Monday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM

PHOTO VIA LESLYE GALE/MAGIC 107.7
  • Photo via Leslye Gale/Magic 107.7
Every morning on Magic 107.7 FM, Leslye Gale discusses the most interesting Orlando Weekly stories of the day on "Chad & Leslye." Check out Leslye's picks today.

If you love Publix, we have the must haves on this year's Christmas list!
Publix is now selling fanny packs, hoodies, and other swag in a new 'Fresh Goods' store

Orlando's latest attempt at slowing down drivers and keeping pedestrians safe, all while sprucing up the joint.
Orlando's new crosswalk art will have you seeing swans in Thornton Park

The Ritz-Carlton is launching it's on cruise line. Really!
The launch of Florida's Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is delayed, missing the Super Bowl



See the OG of Ghostbuster movies for free Monday night!
Movie Monday: Ghostbusters

You can also see the iconic, "Little Shop of Horrors" for free Monday night!
Music Mondays: Little Shop of Horrors

Leslye's updates are every weekday morning at 5:10, 6:10, and 8:10 a.m. You can listen to Magic 107.7 live online right here. Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

