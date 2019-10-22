Former NRA president and convicted Iran-Contra figure Oliver North will host a fundraiser for Florida sheriff Rick Staly
Photo via FCSO
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly recently announced that he would run for a second term in 2020, and now he’s enlisted the help of former NRA president, Fox News host, and ex-felon Oliver North for a campaign kick-off fundraiser.
The invite-only event will be held at The Phillips Ranch, a farm that boasts “premier cattle breeding,” on November 9, and will be hosted by North.
You may remember North as the guy who was indicted and convicted for a laundry list of crimes surrounding the Iran-Contra Affair, a chapter in U.S history where the Reagan Administration was busted for illegally selling weapons to Iran and then funneling the cash to death squads in Nicaragua.
But North was also a Fox News host from 2001 to 2016, and he was also the president of the National Rifle Association, a job that lasted less than a year and resulted in him stepping down last April, while the organization imploded over improper finance allegations.
If none of those things ring a bell, you may recall North as the subject of this "American Dad" parody:
While it may seem like a strange pairing, apparently Staly and North go back.
Last February, the Staly was recognized by the NRA as a finalist for their “Officer of The Year” award, and according to FlaglerLive.com, North visited the sheriff for a local tour that ended with a dinner at Carraba’s.
“He enjoyed seeing Flagler County, we had dinner at Carraba’s, where certainly a number of people recognized him,” said Staly to the publication. “They came up to him and asked if they could have their picture taken with him and he accommodated everybody that came up.”
