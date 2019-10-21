Tip Jar

Monday, October 21, 2019

'4 Rivers Day' in Winter Park will celebrate local BBQ chain's tenth birthday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Image via Google maps
To honor the local restaurant's tenth birthday, 4 Rivers Smokehouse will celebrate Saturday, Oct. 26, as "4 Rivers Day" in the city of Winter Park.

Winter Park Mayor Steve Leary will host a proclamation ceremony with 4 Rivers founder and CEO, John Rivers. The Winter Park is just down the street from the original birthplace of the regional chain, which now has 14 locations in Florida (including one soon to open in Daytona Beach) and one in Atlanta.

The Saturday event starts at 5 p.m. with the proclamation ceremony, followed by live music by Teddy Henderson, beer samples, deep-fried desserts, a pig roast and giveaways. The party goes until 8 p.m. and the public is welcome.

You can get more info about the party on their Facebook event page. 4 Rivers in Winter Park is located at 1600 W. Fairbanks Ave. Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


