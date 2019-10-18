The Heard

Friday, October 18, 2019

Orlando Philharmonic returns with 'Home for the Holidays' concerts

Posted By on Fri, Oct 18, 2019 at 12:56 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra/Twitter
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will kick off the holiday season with two performances of "Home for the Holidays" on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bob Carr Theater.

With the first show beginning at 2 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m., the annual concert will feature renowned guest conductor Albert-George Schram and Opera Orlando Youth Chorus. The Holiday Singers will also be performing new and old favorites and jolly old Saint Nick will be there to greet early bird attendees in the lobby.

'Tis the season for giving, so the Philharmonic has collaborated with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to host a holiday food drive, patrons are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items.

Get your tickets at orlandophil.org, by calling 407-770-0071, or in person at The Plaza Live's box office located at 425 N Bumby Ave. on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



