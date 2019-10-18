Dungeon synth god Mortiis announces Central Florida show for January

Black metal and dark-industrial chameleon (or should we say elf?) Mortiis toured the U.S. earlier this year for the first time in years to a rapturous response. But he didn't do it with his full band, just one lone synthesizer. Mortiis has of late been revisiting his early homemade recordings, many made soon after he left black metal innovators Emperor, that ended up setting the tone for what is now eerily known as Dungeon Synth.
These "Era I" performances focus solely on those dark, atmospheric compositions that sound like lost soundtracks to Lord of the Rings audiobooks or Hammer Horror films. Mortiis has just announced a second round of Era I performances set for next year, and there is only one performance in Florida, in nearby Tampa!