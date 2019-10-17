Organic food supermarket Earth Fare wants to open 15 more locations in Florida

click to enlarge Photo via Earth Fare/Facebook

For over four decades, Earth Fare has provided authentic specialty organic and natural foods to shoppers. Over the years, the chain has expanded to 55 locations throughout 10 states including Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Indiana.Now, according to the, the chain believes it has room to grow in Florida, possibly even doubling in size over the next few years."We're working about 15 opportunities between Miami and Tallahassee, right now," CEO Frank Scorpiniti told TBBJ in an interview about Earth Fare's expansion scheme. "That would put us at 30 stores in Florida."As of right now, two of the 15 sunshine state locations are stationed in Orlando, one south of downtown at 9 W. Gore Street, and another at 13024 Narcoossee Road in the Lake Nona area.No addresses have been confirmed for Earth Fare's growth plan, but we've got our fingers crossed for at least one more in the Orlando area. More details to come as new Florida locations get locked down.