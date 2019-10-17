The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

The Heard

Diabolical Swedish band Lucifer to play Orlando in January

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click image PHOTO BY SEBASTIAN SKIBA COURTESY LUCIFER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Sebastian Skiba courtesy Lucifer/Facebook
Diabolical Swedish hard-rock upstarts Lucifer have added a final leg to their U.S. tour, a monthlong jaunt through the South in January of next year that includes a show in Orlando.

The band, helmed by vocalist Johanna Sadoni and metal vet Nicke Andersson (Entombed, Hellacopters), deal in Black Sabbath-style metal heft and have spent much of the year touring America behind their most recent album, Lucifer II.

Lucifer plays Will's Pub on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets can purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and live seafood to Orlando’s Restaurant Row Read More

  2. How a Halloween event might be enough to save Orlando's former Nick Hotel from the curse of the 'Queen Mary' Read More

  3. Photographers spot Giuliani associate Lev Parnas at election-night party for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing foreign-money scrutiny, says two arrested donors 'appeared legitimate' Read More

  5. Universal Orlando tries to remove its accidental, early release of a new Jason Bourne stunt show from the Internet Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation