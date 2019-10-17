Thursday, October 17, 2019
Diabolical Swedish band Lucifer to play Orlando in January
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 12:04 PM
Photo by Sebastian Skiba courtesy Lucifer/Facebook
Diabolical Swedish hard-rock upstarts Lucifer
have added a final leg to their U.S. tour, a monthlong jaunt through the South
in January of next year that includes a show in Orlando.
The band, helmed by vocalist Johanna Sadoni and metal vet Nicke Andersson
(Entombed, Hellacopters), deal in Black Sabbath-style metal heft
and have spent much of the year touring America behind their most recent album, Lucifer II.
Lucifer plays Will's Pub
on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. Tickets can purchased here.
