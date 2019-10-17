Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Orlando with plant-powered food and fun

click to enlarge
Returning for its 14th year, Central Florida Veg Fest will bring plant-powered fun to the (almond) Milk District on Saturday, Oct. 26. And yes, there will be lots of food.
Now the largest vegetarian festival in the southern U.S., VegFest is themed around health and wellness, vegan cuisine, the environment, animal welfare and rights, and community-building activism. The event pulls together more than 200 vendors and roughly a hundred contributors, all presenting healthy living solutions centered around the idea that animal products are harmful for our health and the planet.
Veg Fest will feature eco-friendly exhibitors, speakers and local non-profit organizations, along with dog and cat adoptions (just don't call them "pets"), with restaurants and chefs serving vegan food and hosting cooking demonstrations.
The mission of the organization behind the festival, Vegetarians of Central Florida, is to "support all vegans and people who are on the road to becoming vegans, regardless of their motivation." Their approach to "proactively promote veganism in a non-judgmental way" has attracted 5,000 members, and an dedicated online following.
Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring their children, dogs, or dogs-as-children. There will be live music and games for the kids, so they learn how to grow up without becoming carnivorous, sociopathic monsters.
This is the eighth year at Orlando Festival Park, located at 2911 E. Robinson Street. On-site parking is available for $5, so consider riding your bike and using the complimentary bike valet next to the community garden. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so it will
work around your yoga class.
