Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Tip Jar

Central Florida Veg Fest returns to Orlando with plant-powered food and fun

Posted By on Thu, Oct 17, 2019 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA VEG FEST/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Central Florida Veg Fest/Facebook
Returning for its 14th year, Central Florida Veg Fest will bring plant-powered fun to the (almond) Milk District on Saturday, Oct. 26. And yes, there will be lots of food.

Now the largest vegetarian festival in the southern U.S., VegFest is themed around health and wellness, vegan cuisine, the environment, animal welfare and rights, and community-building activism. The event pulls together more than 200 vendors and roughly a hundred contributors, all presenting healthy living solutions centered around the idea that animal products are harmful for our health and the planet.

Veg Fest will feature eco-friendly exhibitors, speakers and local non-profit organizations, along with dog and cat adoptions (just don't call them "pets"), with restaurants and chefs serving vegan food and hosting cooking demonstrations.

The mission of the organization behind the festival, Vegetarians of Central Florida, is to "support all vegans and people who are on the road to becoming vegans, regardless of their motivation." Their approach to "proactively promote veganism in a non-judgmental way" has attracted 5,000 members, and an dedicated online following.
click to enlarge THE "ASK A VEGAN" TENT IN 2018; PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA VEG FEST/FACEBOOK
  • The "Ask a Vegan" tent in 2018; photo via Central Florida Veg Fest/Facebook
Admission is free and visitors are encouraged to bring their children, dogs, or dogs-as-children. There will be live music and games for the kids, so they learn how to grow up without becoming carnivorous, sociopathic monsters.



This is the eighth year at Orlando Festival Park, located at 2911 E. Robinson Street. On-site parking is available for $5, so consider riding your bike and using the complimentary bike valet next to the community garden. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so it will work around your yoga class.

For more information, visit their website, www.CFVegFest.org, or the event's Facebook page.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and live seafood to Orlando’s Restaurant Row Read More

  2. How a Halloween event might be enough save Orlando's former Nick Hotel from the curse of the 'Queen Mary' Read More

  3. Photographers spot Giuliani associate Lev Parnas at election-night party for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Read More

  4. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, facing foreign-money scrutiny, says two arrested donors 'appeared legitimate' Read More

  5. Universal Orlando tries to remove its accidental, early release of a new Jason Bourne stunt show from the Internet Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation