Wednesday, October 16, 2019

YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and live seafood to Orlando’s Restaurant Row

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 7:01 PM

click to enlarge JOHN ZHAO
  • John Zhao
Yummy House, the iconic restaurant chain out of Tampa specializing in Hong Kong and Cantonese-style fare, is bringing a new concept to Dr. Phillips.

YH Seafood Club will move into the old O'Charley's space in the Phillips Crossing Plaza and offer live seafood, Hong Kong-style dim sum and modern Cantonese cuisine.
click to enlarge WEINGARTEN REALTY
  • Weingarten Realty
The concept is modeled after Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant, the famed Toronto seafood house known for its towering platters of lobster and crab that’s been featured on every show from Ugly Delicious to Huang's World.

View this post on Instagram

Fisherman Lobster Clubhouse featured in “fried rice” episode of @uglydelicious. I don’t want lobster eaten any other way. Super crispy fried with lots of minced garlic and very small smelt. Easily one of the most delicious fun eating experiences you can have. Super busy at all times. Just admire how they do their business. This was eaten during filing for the show. A @momofukutoronto staff favorite for celebrations. Markham has some of the best food period and it’s located just outside Toronto. Similar to San Gabriel Valley in LA or Richmond to Vancouver. The holy trinity of Chinese food cities in North America. As tremendous as the lobster is...the fried 🦀 is always the highlight for me. #lobstermountain

A post shared by Dave Chang (@davidchang) on


Zhao hasn't released a menu yet, but tells me Orlandoans can expect to see some soaring salvers of seafood.

Guests will also be able to select their choice of whole crab, lobster, shrimp and fish from 16 tanks prior to being cooked, while devotees of dim sum can get their fill every day during lunch hours.



Dumplings will also be handmade daily.

Yummy House has an outpost in Altamonte Springs, but dim sum isn't served at that location.

Look for YH Seafood Club to open next spring.

In other Phillips Crossing news, it looks like a Korean concept called Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will take over the Pei Wei space.

An interactive map on Weingarten Realty's website shows Babbi as a tenant, even though Pei Wei is still open.

We're trying to get more details, but I imagine Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will be very much like Pei Wei.

Except Korean. And fresh.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
