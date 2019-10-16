YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and live seafood to Orlando’s Restaurant Row

View this post on Instagram

Fisherman Lobster Clubhouse featured in “fried rice” episode of @uglydelicious. I don’t want lobster eaten any other way. Super crispy fried with lots of minced garlic and very small smelt. Easily one of the most delicious fun eating experiences you can have. Super busy at all times. Just admire how they do their business. This was eaten during filing for the show. A @momofukutoronto staff favorite for celebrations. Markham has some of the best food period and it’s located just outside Toronto. Similar to San Gabriel Valley in LA or Richmond to Vancouver. The holy trinity of Chinese food cities in North America. As tremendous as the lobster is...the fried 🦀 is always the highlight for me. #lobstermountain