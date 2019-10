YH Seafood Club will bring dim sum and live seafood to Orlando’s Restaurant Row

click to enlarge John Zhao

click to enlarge Weingarten Realty

Yummy House, the iconic restaurant chain out of Tampa specializing in Hong Kong and Cantonese-style fare, is bringing a new concept to Dr. Phillips.YH Seafood Club will move into the old O'Charley's space in the Phillips Crossing Plaza and offer live seafood, Hong Kong-style dim sum and modern Cantonese cuisine.The concept is modeled after Fishman Lobster Clubhouse Restaurant, the famed Toronto seafood house known for its towering platters of lobster and crab that’s been featured on every show from Ugly Delicious to Huang's World Zhao hasn't released a menu yet, but tells me Orlandoans can expect to see some soaring salvers of seafood.Guests will also be able to select their choice of whole crab, lobster, shrimp and fish from 16 tanks prior to being cooked, while devotees of dim sum can get their fill every day during lunch hours.Dumplings will also be handmade daily.Yummy House has an outpost in Altamonte Springs, but dim sum isn't served at that location.Look for YH Seafood Club to open next spring.In other Phillips Crossing news, it looks like a Korean concept called Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will take over the Pei Wei space.An interactive map on Weingarten Realty's website shows Babbi as a tenant, even though Pei Wei is still open.We're trying to get more details, but I imagine Babbi Fresh Korean Kitchen will be very much like Pei Wei.Except Korean. And fresh.