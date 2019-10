click image Photo courtesy Saeros/Facebook

Local dream-rockers Saeros dropped new single "Ocean" today and you can get an exclusive first look at the accompanying music video right here atThe clip for "Ocean," directed by Derek Ziegler, is characterized by the band as an "honest proclamation of independence despite internal struggle." Watch the video for this surging and anthemic slice of alternative rock below: See Saeros for yourself on Friday, Nov. 15 at Castle Church Brewing with A Deer A Horse, Mother Juno and Mistress.