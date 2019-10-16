The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

The Heard

Iggy Pop's faves Jacuzzi Boys return to Central Florida this fall

Posted By on Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY JACUZZI BOYS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Jacuzzi Boys/Facebook
Miami’s Jacuzzi Boys are busy doing things like touring Europe, playing festivals and opening for The Raconteurs (NBD) — but they are fitting Tampa into their schedule on November 15.

A longtime fave of Central Florida, the trio brings its garage-rock sound back to Hooch and Hive, their first show in the area since an August gig at Will's Pub. Expect to hear some new stuff too, including the boppy single “Out of the Black.”

Lucky for us, Iggy Pop’s praise for the Boys hasn’t gotten the best of them, but you might want to see them while you can at a small venue, for cheap anyways. St. Petersburg’s Fever Beam and Tampa producer Fr33dback open along with a mysterious new band Mindwash (or is it Mindwarsh?).

Tickets are $10-$12 and are available at brokenmoldentertainment.com.




Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation