Iggy Pop's faves Jacuzzi Boys return to Central Florida this fall

Miami’s Jacuzzi Boys are busy doing things like touring Europe, playing festivals and opening for The Raconteurs (NBD) — but they are fitting Tampa into their schedule on November 15.
A longtime fave of Central Florida, the trio brings its garage-rock sound back to Hooch and Hive, their first show in the area since an August gig at Will's Pub. Expect to hear some new stuff too, including the boppy single “Out of the Black.”
Lucky for us, Iggy Pop’s praise for the Boys hasn’t gotten the best of them, but you might want to see them while you can at a small venue, for cheap anyways. St. Petersburg’s Fever Beam and Tampa producer Fr33dback open along with a mysterious new band Mindwash (or is it Mindwarsh?).