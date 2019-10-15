Will's A Faire returns for a fall market in the parking lot of Will's Pub

click to enlarge
The quarterly parking lot market Will’s A Faire returns this weekend. Shop through a curated selection of vendors for handmade, vintage and retro goods while enjoying live music, DJs, food trucks and probably a White Claw or two.
1-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
@ Will's Pub
1042 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Sun., Oct. 20, 1-8:30 p.m.
407-625-7893
Price:
free
