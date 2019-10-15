The Gist

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Gist

Will's A Faire returns for a fall market in the parking lot of Will's Pub

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 6:56 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE VIA WILL'S A FAIRE/FACEBOOK
The quarterly parking lot market Will’s A Faire returns this weekend. Shop through a curated selection of vendors for handmade, vintage and retro goods while enjoying live music, DJs, food trucks and probably a White Claw or two.

1-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

