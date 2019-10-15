The Nook on Robinson brings drinking and video games out of the living room this weekend

click to enlarge Image courtesy Nintendo

Event Details Bar_Cade Nite @ The Nook on Robinson 2432 E. Robinson St. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m. Price: free Events Map

Sure, you could stay home to drink and play video games like a loser. Or you could do it at a bar and have it be magically socially acceptable. The Nook sets up three fun multiplayer games – a-type rhythm game, an eight-playerarena on a giant projector, and adrinking game, which OK, yes, now we’re into it. You can even bring your own console and controllers from home if you want, but that sounds like a lot of work when you could just play drunk-driving8 p.m. Saturday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;