Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Nook on Robinson brings drinking and video games out of the living room this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 6:52 PM

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY NINTENDO
  • Image courtesy Nintendo
Sure, you could stay home to drink and play video games like a loser. Or you could do it at a bar and have it be magically socially acceptable. The Nook sets up three fun multiplayer games – a Dance Dance Revolution-type rhythm game, an eight-player Super Smash Bros. arena on a giant projector, and a Mario Kart drinking game, which OK, yes, now we’re into it. You can even bring your own console and controllers from home if you want, but that sounds like a lot of work when you could just play drunk-driving Mario Kart.

8 p.m. Saturday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;
facebook.com/thenookonrobinson.

