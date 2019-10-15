The Nook on Robinson brings drinking and video games out of the living room this weekend

click to enlarge
Sure, you could stay home to drink and play video games like a loser. Or you could do it at a bar and have it be magically socially acceptable. The Nook sets up three fun multiplayer games – a Dance Dance Revolution
-type rhythm game, an eight-player Super Smash Bros.
arena on a giant projector, and a Mario Kart
drinking game, which OK, yes, now we’re into it. You can even bring your own console and controllers from home if you want, but that sounds like a lot of work when you could just play drunk-driving Mario Kart
.
8 p.m. Saturday; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.; free;
facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
.
@ The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Price:
free
