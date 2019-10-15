The Gist

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Gist

Rising comedy star Nate Bargatze makes a stop at Hard Rock Live this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 5:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROBYN VAN SWANK
  • Photo by Robyn Van Swank
In a time when high-profile comedians seem to be more interested in complaining about their right to say shitty things about people than actually being funny, Nate Bargatze is something of a relief. The Tennessee native has leveraged his laid-back, personal storytelling style of comedy into critical success, earning him accolades from peers as disparate as Jim Gaffigan and Marc Maron. Bargatze’s half-hour special as part of Netflix’s The Standups resulted in a full hourlong special, The Tennessee Kid, earlier this year, and he’s been tapped to develop a sitcom by ABC. See him now while you can afford it.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 | Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd. | 407-351-7625 | hardrock.com | $35

