Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Redd Kross and Melvins show the kids how its done at the Social

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 5:43 PM

Hard-touring sludge godfathers Melvins (also the unwilling and unwitting grandfathers of grunge) and glam-punk bratfathers Redd Kross (who scandalized the early L.A. punk scene by wearing bellbottoms and long hair) are two of the more uncompromising godheads of the alternative-music pantheon, with a healthy disdain for nostalgia and resting on laurels. The twosome are on a co-headlining tour wherein the bands are swapping members back and forth for some pretty unique configurations: Kross bassist Steve McDonald will be playing in Melvins, and fearsome Melvins drummer Dale Crover will sit in with Redd Kross nightly. Supergroup city.

with Toshi Kasai | 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $25

