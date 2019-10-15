Redd Kross and Melvins show the kids how its done at the Social

click to enlarge
Hard-touring sludge godfathers Melvins (also the unwilling and unwitting grandfathers of grunge) and glam-punk bratfathers Redd Kross (who scandalized the early L.A. punk scene by wearing bellbottoms and long hair) are two of the more uncompromising godheads of the alternative-music pantheon, with a healthy disdain for nostalgia and resting on laurels. The twosome are on a co-headlining tour wherein the bands are swapping members back and forth for some pretty unique configurations: Kross bassist Steve McDonald will be playing in Melvins, and fearsome Melvins drummer Dale Crover will sit in with Redd Kross nightly. Supergroup city.
with Toshi Kasai | 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $25
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ The Social
54 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Mon., Oct. 21, 7 p.m.
Price:
$25
Concerts/Events