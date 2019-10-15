Radolescents featuring Rikk Agnew to start 2020 right in Orlando

Reconfigured West Coast punk heroes Radolescents have announced a round of tour dates in December and stretching into January, oh yes, there is a date in the City Beautiful to kick off the new year.
Radolescents are a band consisting of members pulled from throughout influential Calif punks Adolescents' long career arc - this incarnation is notable for playing the cult-favorite Blue Album in its entirety. Even more notable is that the membership includes DI frontman Casey Royer and, pinch us, Rikk Agnew, known for his immortal guitar work on Christian Death's peerless 1982 Only Theatre of Pain album.