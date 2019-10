Radolescents featuring Rikk Agnew to start 2020 right in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Radolescents/Facebook

Reconfigured West Coast punk heroes Radolescents have announced a round of tour dates in December and stretching into January, oh yes, there is a date in the City Beautiful to kick off the new year.Radolescents are a band consisting of members pulled from throughout influential Calif punks Adolescents' long career arc - this incarnation is notable for playing the cult-favoritein its entirety. Even more notable is that the membership includes DI frontman Casey Royer and, pinch us, Rikk Agnew, known for his immortal guitar work on Christian Death's peerless 1982album. Radolescents play the Shovelhead Lounge on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.