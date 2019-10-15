The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Heard

Radolescents featuring Rikk Agnew to start 2020 right in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 12:41 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY RADOLESCENTS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Radolescents/Facebook
Reconfigured West Coast punk heroes Radolescents have announced a round of tour dates in December and stretching into January, oh yes, there is a date in the City Beautiful to kick off the new year.

Radolescents are a band consisting of members pulled from throughout influential Calif punks Adolescents' long career arc - this incarnation is notable for playing the cult-favorite Blue Album in its entirety. Even more notable is that the membership includes DI frontman Casey Royer and, pinch us, Rikk Agnew, known for his immortal guitar work on Christian Death's peerless 1982 Only Theatre of Pain album.

Radolescents play the Shovelhead Lounge on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation