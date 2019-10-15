Photographers spot Giuliani associate Lev Parnas at election-night party for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Roulette noted DeSantis' guest was none other than Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas, "one of two Giuliani associates arrested last week and charged for scheming to funnel foreign money into various U.S. elections." He can be seen in frame, to the left of Florida first lady Casey DeSantis.
Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas, one of two Giuliani associates arrested last week and charged for scheming to funnel foreign money into various US elections, is seen (on the left) in this Nov 6 2018 video I took at Governor Ron DeSantis' election victory party in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/d9MkfQUbD7— Joey Roulette (@joroulette) October 14, 2019
DeSantis spokesperson Helen Aguirre Ferré told the Times the election night event was "open to the public," and that DeSantis' contact with Parnas was limited to political events, adding, "Governor DeSantis has not met one-on-one with Parnas and has not seen or spoken to him since taking office."
Here's a photo of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on his election night face to face with Giuliani associate/Ukrainian businessman Lev Parnas. It was captured by our @TB_TimesCurso. https://t.co/3lsGstlO1M pic.twitter.com/i5qJPvxdBd— Steve Contorno (@scontorno) October 14, 2019
