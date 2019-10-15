The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Gist

Orlando Film Festival returns to downtown for more than a week of screenngs and parties

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 5:20 PM

click to enlarge WBCN & the American Revolution - PHOTO BY DAVID BIEBER
  • Photo by David Bieber
  • WBCN & the American Revolution
In regard to the sheer number of films screened, the Orlando Film Festival is the biggest film fest in town. Taking over downtown’s Cobb Plaza theater for more than a week, the festival offers more than 200 shorts and features, along with panels and workshops covering all aspects of filmmaking. The celebration doesn’t stop after the screenings, though; nightly after-parties are one of the big draws for those looking to rub elbows and network. Highlights this year include WBCN & the American Revolution, a doc about an influential radio station in the late ’60s, and Walt Disney: Master of Dreamers, the story behind Disney’s plans for Epcot.

5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 | through Thursday, Oct. 24 | Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe 12, 155 S. Orange Ave. | orlandofilmfest.com | $20-$300

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Orlando Film Festival
@ Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12
155 South Orange Avenue
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Oct. 17-24
Price: $20-$300
Film
Map
Location Details Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12
155 South Orange Avenue
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-982-5444
Movie Theater (Commercial)
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Orlando Film Festival @ Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12

    • Oct. 17-24 $20-$300

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation