Orlando Film Festival returns to downtown for more than a week of screenngs and parties

In regard to the sheer number of films screened, the Orlando Film Festival is the biggest film fest in town. Taking over downtown’s Cobb Plaza theater for more than a week, the festival offers more than 200 shorts and features, along with panels and workshops covering all aspects of filmmaking. The celebration doesn’t stop after the screenings, though; nightly after-parties are one of the big draws for those looking to rub elbows and network. Highlights this year include WBCN & the American Revolution
, a doc about an influential radio station in the late ’60s, and Walt Disney: Master of Dreamers
, the story behind Disney’s plans for Epcot.
5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 | through Thursday, Oct. 24 | Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe 12, 155 S. Orange Ave. | orlandofilmfest.com
| $20-$300
@ Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12
155 South Orange Avenue
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Oct. 17-24
Price:
$20-$300
