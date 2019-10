Orlando Film Festival returns to downtown for more than a week of screenngs and parties

click to enlarge Photo by David Bieber

WBCN & the American Revolution

Event Details Orlando Film Festival @ Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 155 South Orange Avenue Downtown Orlando, FL When: Oct. 17-24 Price: $20-$300 Film Map

In regard to the sheer number of films screened, the Orlando Film Festival is the biggest film fest in town. Taking over downtown’s Cobb Plaza theater for more than a week, the festival offers more than 200 shorts and features, along with panels and workshops covering all aspects of filmmaking. The celebration doesn’t stop after the screenings, though; nightly after-parties are one of the big draws for those looking to rub elbows and network. Highlights this year include, a doc about an influential radio station in the late ’60s, and, the story behind Disney’s plans for Epcot.5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 | through Thursday, Oct. 24 | Cobb Plaza Cinema Cafe 12, 155 S. Orange Ave. | orlandofilmfest.com | $20-$300