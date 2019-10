Orlando Beer Festival T-shirts to receive the Swan City treatment

click to enlarge OBF shirt design by Swan City

Event Details Orlando Beer Festival @ Festival Park 2911 E. Robinson St. Winter Park Area Orlando, FL When: Sat., Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m. Price: $42.50-$99.83 Events: Food & Drink Map

You already know all about one of Orlando Weekly's most popular events, Orlando Beer Fest , which takes over Festival Park ( and our pages ) for a crafty good time each fall.But this year, we've upped our already-great swag game with limited edition OBF T-shirts designed by Swan City, whose oh-so-Orlando designs you've seen everywhere in the past few years.And when we say limited edition, we mean. The shirt is available as part of a VIP ticket package, but the jury is out on whether they'll be available to anyone else. If you want to guarantee you get to put one on your body, here are Orlando Beer Festival VIP ticket details