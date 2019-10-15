Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Tip Jar

Orlando Beer Festival T-shirts to receive the Swan City treatment

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge OBF SHIRT DESIGN BY SWAN CITY
  • OBF shirt design by Swan City
You already know all about one of Orlando Weekly's most popular events, Orlando Beer Fest, which takes over Festival Park (and our pages) for a crafty good time each fall.

But this year, we've upped our already-great swag game with limited edition OBF T-shirts designed by Swan City, whose oh-so-Orlando designs you've seen everywhere in the past few years.

And when we say limited edition, we mean extremely limited edition. The shirt is available as part of a VIP ticket package, but the jury is out on whether they'll be available to anyone else. If you want to guarantee you get to put one on your body, here are Orlando Beer Festival VIP ticket details.


Event Details Orlando Beer Festival
@ Festival Park
2911 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Price: $42.50-$99.83
Buy Tickets
Events: Food & Drink
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Orlando Beer Festival @ Festival Park

    • Sat., Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m. $42.50-$99.83
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation