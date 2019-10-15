Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Orlando Beer Festival T-shirts to receive the Swan City treatment
Posted
By Jessica Bryce Young
on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 4:06 PM
click to enlarge
-
OBF shirt design by Swan City
You already know all about one of Orlando Weekly's most popular events, Orlando Beer Fest
, which takes over Festival Park (and our pages
) for a crafty good time each fall.
But this year, we've upped our already-great swag game with limited edition OBF T-shirts designed by Swan City, whose oh-so-Orlando designs you've seen everywhere in the past few years.
And when we say limited edition, we mean extremely limited edition
. The shirt is available as part of a VIP ticket package, but the jury is out on whether they'll be available to anyone else. If you want to guarantee you get to put one on your body, here are Orlando Beer Festival VIP ticket details
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Festival Park
2911 E. Robinson St.
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 2-5 p.m.
Price:
$42.50-$99.83
Events: Food & Drink
Tags: beer festival, craft beer, orlando beer fest, Image