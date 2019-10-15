Melrose in the Mix rolls out a schedule loaded with essential local music acts

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Melrose in the Mix
Jim Leatherman
I’ve given detailed looks into at least a couple hot sessions of the excellent Melrose in the Mix
live recording series that happens on the reg inside downtown’s Orlando Public Library,
like here
when it featured local Americana royalty Terri Binion
and most recently here
when the it leveled up and showcased a notable national act this summer with alternative-rap star Onry Ozzborn.
I’m not always sure you’re listening, though, so I keep trying because this is one of the city’s most uniquely up-close music experiences
and not enough people know about it.
But now’s an especially opportune time to get on this train because the Melrose has just rolled out a sterling string of upcoming close encounters with some unmissable area talent and beyond even. Beginning this month on Oct. 29, the series will once again partner with Swamburger Presents
to bring in a touring act, Austin’s the Vapor Caves,
who will do a session in advance of their concert the next night at Iron Cow.
-
From there, a succession of top locals including rising Americana artist Amy Robbins
(Dec. 1), contemporary classical champion Chris Belt
(Jan. 11), hip-hop legends DiViNCi & SKIP
(Jan. 12), new rap star Mag.Lo
(Feb. 2) and powerhouse soul savior Eugene Snowden
(Apr. 5) will carry you on through to the middle of 2020 with some essential performances.
It’s free, face-to-face and open to the public. You just have to make reservations at www.ocls.info/melroseinthemix
.
