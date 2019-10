Melrose in the Mix rolls out a schedule loaded with essential local music acts

Jim Leatherman

Melrose in the Mix

Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix

Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix

Melrose in the Mix

Melrose in the Mix

I’ve given detailed looks into at least a couple hot sessions of the excellentlive recording series that happens on the reg inside downtown’slike here when it featured local Americana royaltyand most recently here when the it leveled up and showcased a notable national act this summer with alternative-rap starI’m not always sure you’re listening, though, so I keep trying because this is one of the city’s most uniquelyand not enough people know about it.But now’s an especially opportune time to get on this train because the Melrose has just rolled out a sterling string of upcoming close encounters with some unmissable area talent and beyond even. Beginning this month on Oct. 29, the series will once again partner withto bring in a touring act, Austin’s thewho will do a session in advance of their concert the next night atFrom there, a succession of top locals including rising Americana artist(Dec. 1), contemporary classical champion(Jan. 11), hip-hop legends(Jan. 12), new rap star(Feb. 2) and powerhouse soul savior(Apr. 5) will carry you on through to the middle of 2020 with someIt’s free, face-to-face and open to the public. You just have to make reservations at www.ocls.info/melroseinthemix