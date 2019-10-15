The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Heard

Melrose in the Mix rolls out a schedule loaded with essential local music acts

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 12:07 PM

Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Melrose in the Mix
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Melrose in the Mix

I’ve given detailed looks into at least a couple hot sessions of the excellent Melrose in the Mix live recording series that happens on the reg inside downtown’s Orlando Public Library, like here when it featured local Americana royalty Terri Binion and most recently here when the it leveled up and showcased a notable national act this summer with alternative-rap star Onry Ozzborn. I’m not always sure you’re listening, though, so I keep trying because this is one of the city’s most uniquely up-close music experiences and not enough people know about it.

Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Terri Binion at Melrose in the Mix
But now’s an especially opportune time to get on this train because the Melrose has just rolled out a sterling string of upcoming close encounters with some unmissable area talent and beyond even. Beginning this month on Oct. 29, the series will once again partner with Swamburger Presents to bring in a touring act, Austin’s the Vapor Caves, who will do a session in advance of their concert the next night at Iron Cow.

Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Onry Ozzborn at Melrose in the Mix
From there, a succession of top locals including rising Americana artist Amy Robbins (Dec. 1), contemporary classical champion Chris Belt (Jan. 11), hip-hop legends DiViNCi & SKIP (Jan. 12), new rap star Mag.Lo (Feb. 2) and powerhouse soul savior Eugene Snowden (Apr. 5) will carry you on through to the middle of 2020 with some essential performances.
It’s free, face-to-face and open to the public. You just have to make reservations at www.ocls.info/melroseinthemix.

Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Melrose in the Mix
Melrose in the Mix - JIM LEATHERMAN
  • Jim Leatherman
  • Melrose in the Mix
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation