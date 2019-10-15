The Gist

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

'Last Podcast on the Left' brings its grim and ghostly live show to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 3:59 PM

Live recordings of popular podcasts are filling up rock venues just as quickly as your favorite bands lately, and “Last Podcast on the Left”’s Back in the Habit Tour is no exception.

“Last Podcast” tackles grim and ghostly subject matter both real-world and fantasy – serial killers, UFOs, supernatural phenomena, etc. – and the scares on this tour come courtesy of core trio Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski. The trio are hardened road dogs, so rest assured this won’t be some snoozy mumblefest and the timing of their Orlando stop is spookily seasonal.

Event Details Last Podcast On the Left
@ Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Sun., Oct. 20, 7 p.m.
Price: $29.50-$49.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Location Details Hard Rock Live
6050 Universal Blvd.
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-351-5483
Bar/Pub and Performance Space
Most Popular

