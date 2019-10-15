The Heard

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Heard

Dark Chicago duo Grün Wasser bring synthy dance grooves to Stonewall

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 6:29 PM

click to enlarge grun-wasser-press-2019.jpg
Chicago dark-synth duo Grün Wasser have been on the come-up since their debut show in the City Beautiful last year at the Falcon. Since then, they’ve put in some relentless roadwork around the country playing with the heavy likes of Hide and Street Sects, did the rounds at this year’s SXSW in Austin, and earlier this month, released their newest album, Not OK With Things, on tastemaking label Holodeck Records. Live, they really shine, whipping up pitch-black storms of synthy groove with commanding vocals swirling all around your lil’ ears. If you’re looking for the new Boy Harsher, you should probably start here.

with Bacon Grease, ACP PRO | 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 | Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando | $7

