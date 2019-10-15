The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Heard

Country chameleon Alison Krauss returns to the Dr. Phillips Center this week

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 6:36 PM

click to enlarge sel_alison-krauss.jpg
Few artists have commanded the respect of both country classicists and modernists as much as Alison Krauss. The singer-songwriter has worked with damn near everyone from Dolly Parton to Robert Plant, and has worked in genres from blues to bluegrass to countrypolitan. This stop at the Dr. Phil sees her fresh off of a summer tour with fellow legend Willie Nelson.

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $49-$250

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Alison Krauss
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
Price: $49-$250
Buy from Ticketmaster
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  Alison Krauss @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Sat., Oct. 19, 8 p.m. $49-$250
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation