Country chameleon Alison Krauss returns to the Dr. Phillips Center this week

Few artists have commanded the respect of both country classicists and modernists as much as Alison Krauss. The singer-songwriter has worked with damn near everyone from Dolly Parton to Robert Plant, and has worked in genres from blues to bluegrass to countrypolitan. This stop at the Dr. Phil sees her fresh off of a summer tour with fellow legend Willie Nelson.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $49-$250
