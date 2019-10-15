Comedian Greg Barris returns to town for a show at Dirty Laundry

click to enlarge
L.A.-based comedian Greg Barris has deep ties to Central Florida, and his semi-annual shows at and around the Will’s Pub complex feel more like parties than performances. Some of that’s because Barris sometimes shares photos of his travels from the year, and he enlists members of local bands like the Pauses and Watch Me Disappear to back him up during a grand, confessional musical finale. You, too, will be forgiven.
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Will's Dirty Laundry
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando,
FL
When: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
Price:
free
Comedy