Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The Gist

Comedian Greg Barris returns to town for a show at Dirty Laundry

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 6:49 PM

click to enlarge MAGE VIA HEART OF DARKNESS/FACEBOOK
L.A.-based comedian Greg Barris has deep ties to Central Florida, and his semi-annual shows at and around the Will’s Pub complex feel more like parties than performances. Some of that’s because Barris sometimes shares photos of his travels from the year, and he enlists members of local bands like the Pauses and Watch Me Disappear to back him up during a grand, confessional musical finale. You, too, will be forgiven.

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18; Dirty Laundry, 1042 N. Mills Ave.; free; willspub.org.

Greg Barris
@ Will's Dirty Laundry
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
free
Comedy
Location Details Will's Dirty Laundry
1036 N. Mills Ave.
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Music Club and Performance Space
