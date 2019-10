Coheed & Cambria headline a prog wonderland of a bill at House of Blues

click to enlarge Photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Coheed & Cambria

Prog-rock concept band Coheed and Cambria returns to Central Florida this week after two high-profile tours with Maps & Atlases and Mastodon this year. No big names join them on this stop, though. Instead, fans get a look at the current state of prog from newer bands Astronoid – who successfully take My Bloody Valentine-style shoegaze into the progosphere – and the Contortionist – an Indianapolis band known for incorporating death metal riffs into their work.with The Contortionist, Astronoid | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Blvd. | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $36-$78.75