CityArts celebrates Día de los Muertos with its annual block party this week

Event Details Día de los Muertos Monster Party @ CityArts 39 South Magnolia Avenue Winter Park Area Orlando, FL When: Thu., Oct. 17, 6-10 p.m. Price: $5 suggested donation Art Map

CityArts celebrates the 10th year of its annual pre-Halloween Día de los Muertos Monster Party at its new location this week. Along with taking in a new exhibit of themed art, art lovers can visit the outdoor block party with live performances, vendors, food and drink, and more.6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $5 suggested donation; orlandoslice.com