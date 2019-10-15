CityArts celebrates Día de los Muertos with its annual block party this week

click to enlarge
CityArts celebrates the 10th year of its annual pre-Halloween Día de los Muertos Monster Party at its new location this week. Along with taking in a new exhibit of themed art, art lovers can visit the outdoor block party with live performances, vendors, food and drink, and more.
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.; $5 suggested donation; orlandoslice.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ CityArts
39 South Magnolia Avenue
Winter Park Area
Orlando,
FL
When: Thu., Oct. 17, 6-10 p.m.
Price:
$5 suggested donation
Art