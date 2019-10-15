The Gist

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

'Bride of Re-Animator' gets the midnight movie treatment at Enzian

Posted By on Tue, Oct 15, 2019 at 5:40 PM

click to enlarge Jeffrey Combs in Bride of Re-Animator - IMAGE COURTESY ARTISAN ENTERTAINMENT
  • Image courtesy Artisan Entertainment
  • Jeffrey Combs in Bride of Re-Animator
While the original 1985 Re-Animator will forever be known as the horror movie in which a disembodied head goes down on scream queen Barbara Crampton, the 1990 sequel, Bride of Re-Animator, somehow has less of a good reputation. Though the film reunites actors Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott as the corpse-reanimating odd couple of Drs. Herbert West and Dan Cain, the film leans real hard into its predecessor’s reputation for cheese. Thankfully, Combs’ commitment to the role of over-the-top creeper Dr. West bears repeat viewings, along with David Gale’s return as the aforementioned evil zombie sex criminal. Sure, it’s no Midsommar, but what is?

11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $12

