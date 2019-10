Florida’s Okeechobee fest announces 2020 lineup with Rüfüs du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend and more

click to enlarge Okeechobee 2018 photo by Jess Phillips

A somewhat credible leak of the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival lineup happened over the weekend, but promoter Insomniac just made it official.On Monday morning, Insomniac — which bought a controlling share of Okeechobee after previous owners put the kibosh on the 2019 party — revealed the lineup for Okeechobee 2020 (set to take place over March 5-8 at Sunshine Grove).Rüfüs du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons are headlining Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively — and they’ll be supported by a multi-genre lineup of more than 100 other artists including, A R I Z O N A , Kaskade, Haim, Glass Animals, Big Gigantic , and more.According to a release, Okeechobee will have three main stages — "Be," "Here," and "Now" — plus the “all-hours Jungle 51 and the white-sand beach of Aquachobee [which] will feature equally eclectic programming from a variety of artists all four days.”Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. EDT, and more information is available via okeechobeefest.com