Monday, October 14, 2019

Florida’s Okeechobee fest announces 2020 lineup with Rüfüs du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend and more

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge OKEECHOBEE 2018 PHOTO BY JESS PHILLIPS
  • Okeechobee 2018 photo by Jess Phillips
A somewhat credible leak of the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival lineup happened over the weekend, but promoter Insomniac just made it official.

On Monday morning, Insomniac — which bought a controlling share of Okeechobee after previous owners put the kibosh on the 2019 party — revealed the lineup for Okeechobee 2020 (set to take place over March 5-8 at Sunshine Grove).

Rüfüs du Sol, Bassnectar, Vampire Weekend, and Mumford & Sons are headlining Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively — and they’ll be supported by a multi-genre lineup of more than 100 other artists including, A R I Z O N A, Kaskade, Haim, Glass Animals, Big Gigantic, and more.

According to a release, Okeechobee will have three main stages — "Be," "Here," and "Now" — plus the “all-hours Jungle 51 and the white-sand beach of Aquachobee [which] will feature equally eclectic programming from a variety of artists all four days.”



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. EDT, and more information is available via okeechobeefest.com.

