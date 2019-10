click image Photo courtesy Lucinda Williams/Facebook

Country legend Lucinda Williams has announced a short run of Florida tour dates to ride out the winter and kick off 2020 right, and lucky for us, the City Beautiful is one of Williams' destinations. Williams is wrapping up the last dates of her 20th anniversary tour celebrating her influential album, se expect a revamped setlist. Lucinda Williams played the Plaza Live on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.