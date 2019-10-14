The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 14, 2019

The Heard

Band of the Week: Curtains

Posted By on Mon, Oct 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge curtains_20.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Curtains.

Curtains are playing Whiskey Lou's with Sick Dogs and Grave Return on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
About two years ago.

Who's in the band?
Micky Michalec - Drums
Wes Snowden - Bass
Mikey Cortes - Guitar
Mike Levin - Guitar and Vocals

Websites:
Facebook



Describe your sound in five words:
Fast Folk Storm Death Pop

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
I forget

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Grave Return and Sick Dogs (tie). We always get their drink tickets.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
People call us “old, washed-out, derivative swill” but we’re really not that old.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Favorite thing is playing at Will's. Least favorite is playing at Will's. Depends on the show.

Any big news to share?
Everyone in the band is named Mike except for Wes and Mark. We have a 10-inch record coming out soon! Split with High (NOLA) on Ashtray Monument Records! Upcoming show at Whiskey Lou's Saturday Oct 19th!

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation