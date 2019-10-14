Band of the Week: Curtains

click to enlarge

Just the facts:



Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youAbout two years ago.Micky Michalec - DrumsWes Snowden - BassMikey Cortes - GuitarMike Levin - Guitar and VocalsFast Folk Storm Death PopI forgetGrave Return and Sick Dogs (tie). We always get their drink tickets.People call us “old, washed-out, derivative swill” but we’re really not that old.Favorite thing is playing at Will's. Least favorite is playing at Will's. Depends on the show.Everyone in the band is named Mike except for Wes and Mark. We have a 10-inch record coming out soon! Split with High (NOLA) on Ashtray Monument Records! Upcoming show at Whiskey Lou's Saturday Oct 19th!