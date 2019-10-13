New public street art installation coming to fancy SoDo apartment complex

click to enlarge
-
Artwork of planned Orlando installation via Deedee Morrison
Upscale apartment community NOVEL Lucerne is partnering with renowned installation artist and sculptor, Deedee Morrison
, to install "Bloom," a 3D, LED-lighted wall sculpture.
The sculpture, which "comes alive at night," is said to be inspired by Florida’s flora and rich, natural beauty. The mural features laser-cut steel flowers and choreographed lighting, according to a press release.
It will be installed on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 at the complex, located at 733 Main Lane. There will also be a time lapse video of the installation.
click to enlarge
-
Artwork of planned Orlando installation via Deedee Morrison
Here's one of Morrison's lighted sculptures at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA:
click to enlarge
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
-
"Seed Pod" sculpture at Xavier University photo via Deedee Morrison