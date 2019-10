New public street art installation coming to fancy SoDo apartment complex

click to enlarge Artwork of planned Orlando installation via Deedee Morrison

click to enlarge Artwork of planned Orlando installation via Deedee Morrison

click to enlarge "Seed Pod" sculpture at Xavier University photo via Deedee Morrison

Upscale apartment community NOVEL Lucerne is partnering with renowned installation artist and sculptor, Deedee Morrison , to install "Bloom," a 3D, LED-lighted wall sculpture.The sculpture, which "comes alive at night," is said to be inspired by Florida’s flora and rich, natural beauty. The mural features laser-cut steel flowers and choreographed lighting, according to a press release.It will be installed on Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 at the complex, located at 733 Main Lane. There will also be a time lapse video of the installation.Here's one of Morrison's lighted sculptures at Xavier University in New Orleans, LA: