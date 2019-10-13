Glimpse into the future and get inspired at Maker Faire Orlando

Does science news make you less than excited about the future? Maker Faire Orlando might give you something to look forward to. The eighth-annual gizmodic gathering will showcase some of Orlando’s best tech enthusiasts, crafters, scientists and tinkerers. The celebration of do-it-yourself science at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Nov. 9 and 10.
This isn’t your everyday science fair – unless your school had battle robots, power racing, and an interactive, hands-on Nerdy Derby. The two-day event is expected to draw 10,000 attendees, and includes more than 300 local exhibits. Orlando’s brightest and most creative "makers" will demonstrate their hobbies and experiments on a big performance stage.
Included with a ticket purchase is the Robot Ruckus, the largest and only live, open heavyweight tournament in the United States, which will feature some amazingly crafted machines from the hit TV show "BattleBots" live and in-person.
Maker Faire Orlando is produced by The Maker Effect Foundation and funded in part by Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program. Ticket proceeds benefit The Maker Effect Foundation, an educational charity located in Orlando.
Check out the video above to see a glimpse of what Maker Faire has to offer. The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on both days. Tickets are available for purchase at makerfaireorlando.com, pre-sale tickets start at $15 for adults and $10 for students.