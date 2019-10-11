Friday, October 11, 2019
Metallica confirmed as headliners for next year's Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona
By Matthew Moyer
The Welcome to Rockville
festival, freshly relocated to Daytona from Jacksonville
, has just announced their 2020 headliner and it's one of the biggest names in metal.
Metallica
is confirmed to play two headlining sets
on the Friday and Sunday nights of Rockville, happening next spring in nearby Daytona.
Welcome to Rockville 2020 happens
May 8-10, 2020 at the Daytona International Speedway. Tickets for Welcome to Rockville can be purchased here
.
