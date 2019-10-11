Tip Jar

Friday, October 11, 2019

Tip Jar

Brewery and restaurant to take over former Panera location at Lake Eola Park

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA EO INN, MARKED UP BY US
  • photo via Eo Inn, marked up by us
Great news for beer lovers and fans of the Thornton Park neighborhood: DeLand's popular Persimmon Hollow Brewing Company just announced they will take over the ground floor restaurant space of the Eo Inn.

Persimmon Hollow will turn what used to be a Panera into a brewery and restaurant with 1,100 square feet of patio space overlooking Lake Eola Park.

Persimmon Hollow co-founder and brewer Andy Sistrunk says their full renovation of the space will include a seven-barrel brewing system and a kitchen featuring a local food vendor. "The beer menu will feature a constant rotation of beers that are brewed and only available in this location, along with Persimmon Hollow’s core beers that will continue to be brewed in the original DeLand location."

The crew plans to be out front of the hotel on Saturday, Oct. 12, waving at marchers in the Come Out With Pride parade, which passes right by their new space. If you're there, be sure to welcome them to the neighborhood!



