Friday, October 11, 2019

'American Pickers' is coming to Florida, and they want to see your junk

Posted By on Fri, Oct 11, 2019 at 4:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HISTORY CHANNEL/AMERICAN PICKERS
  • Photo via History Channel/American Pickers
The scavengers of reality television are coming to Florida.

The History Channel’s hit junk show “American Pickers” is bringing their team back to Florida this December. The show is looking for “interesting characters with interesting items.”

This isn’t their first time they'll be in the garages and sheds of The Sunshine State. Their most recent appearance was in 2018, when they visited Bradenton resident Travis Palmer.

The three co-hosts, Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and Danielle Colby have done 283 episodes over show’s 20 season span.



If you want to see your stuff sold for way more than what you got from the pickers, you can call them at 1-855-OLD-RUST, or email them at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

The real scouting and haggling are almost certainly handled by show producers in advance, who are said to negotiate the final price for items, before the owners negotiate on-screen starting from a higher price.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
