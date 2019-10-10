The Gist

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Winter Park Autumn Art Festival takes advantage of slightly cooler temperatures

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 12:35 PM

As of press time, this weekend’s forecast calls for marginally cooler temperatures (upper 80s instead of low 90s) after several days of gloom and rain. In other words, it’s the closest to fall we’re going to get for a while. Take advantage of the slight reprieve with a walk around Winter Park’s Central Park during the annual Autumn Art Festival. Browse works by several artists and artisans, grab a bite from a food truck or tent and just enjoy being outside for 10 minutes without needing to towel down.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13 | Central Park, 150 W. Morse Blvd., Winter Park | winterpark.org | free

