The Abbey puts a bow on Pride Weekend with a sing along screening of 'Hedwig & the Angry Inch'

John Cameron Mitchell in Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Put on some makeup and turn up the 8-track, pull the wig down from the shelf. The Abbey’s sing-along series brings John Cameron Mitchell’s masterpiece,, to town on Monday. The film version of the Broadway sensation has too many musical moments to recount here, and you’ll get to sing along with every one – just like if you were watching at home, but with a full bar. The perfect coda to Orlando’s Pride Weekend. Lift up your hands.8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14; The Abbey, 101 S. Eola Drive; $15-$25; abbeyorlando.com