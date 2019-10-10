The Gist

Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Abbey puts a bow on Pride Weekend with a sing along screening of 'Hedwig & the Angry Inch'

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge John Cameron Mitchell in Hedwig and the Angry Inch - IMAGE COURTESY NEW LINE CINEMA
  • Image courtesy New Line Cinema
  • John Cameron Mitchell in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Put on some makeup and turn up the 8-track, pull the wig down from the shelf. The Abbey’s sing-along series brings John Cameron Mitchell’s masterpiece, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, to town on Monday. The film version of the Broadway sensation has too many musical moments to recount here, and you’ll get to sing along with every one – just like if you were watching at home, but with a full bar. The perfect coda to Orlando’s Pride Weekend. Lift up your hands.

8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14; The Abbey, 101 S. Eola Drive; $15-$25; abbeyorlando.com.

