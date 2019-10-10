The Abbey puts a bow on Pride Weekend with a sing along screening of 'Hedwig & the Angry Inch'

click to enlarge
Image courtesy New Line Cinema
John Cameron Mitchell in Hedwig and the Angry Inch
Put on some makeup and turn up the 8-track, pull the wig down from the shelf. The Abbey’s sing-along series brings John Cameron Mitchell’s masterpiece, Hedwig and the Angry Inch
, to town on Monday. The film version of the Broadway sensation has too many musical moments to recount here, and you’ll get to sing along with every one – just like if you were watching at home, but with a full bar. The perfect coda to Orlando’s Pride Weekend. Lift up your hands.
8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14; The Abbey, 101 S. Eola Drive; $15-$25; abbeyorlando.com
.
@ The Abbey
100 S. Eola Drive
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Mon., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.
Price:
$15-$25
