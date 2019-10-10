The Gist

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Second Bunny Cafe planned for The Nook with Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 7:54 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY GAVIN ALLANWOOD VIA UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Gavin Allanwood via Unsplash
The Nook on Robinson will be partnering with Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions and Framework Coffee to host the second Orlando pop-up bunny café on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 12 to 4 p.m.

You can meet and pet your new furry friends, while learning what it takes to give them loving and healthy indoor homes. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions about feeding, housing, and connecting with the cunicular cuties.

The rabbits will be housed inside the bar for their safety and comfort while patrons will sit outside at tables and under tents. La Empanada Food Truck and The Veggie Cart will be available for noshes, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be served by The Nook and Framework Coffee.

Sign-up will be first-come-first-served outside the bar. Each guest will get to spend 15-minutes with the rabbits during the four-hour event, with a maximum of 15 guests per time slot. It's a good idea to check in at least 5 minutes before your assigned time, so you don't miss your turn.



ORCA hopes to raise donations at the event to support their mission of educating the public and rescuing and re-housing abandoned or distressed rabbits, as well as providing them with medical care. If the event sounds familiar, the group had a similar, successful gathering in March.

You can learn more at the event's Facebook page, and on the Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions website. There is no charge for admission, so just go pet those bunnies already.
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DIANA MĂCEŞANU VIA UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Diana Măceşanu via Unsplash
