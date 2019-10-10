The Heard

Thursday, October 10, 2019

The Heard

Rising Latin pop superstar Maluma takes over Amway Center

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TICKETMASTER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Ticketmaster/Facebook
Pop-reggaeton crossover star and Latin Grammy nominee Maluma is steering his big-time North American tour in support of new album 11:11 straight into the City Beautiful, and the night promises to be electric. In a sure sign of Maluma’s rapid rise to the top of the pop firmament, no less than Madonna tapped him to collaborate on two tracks (“Bitch I’m Loca” and “Medellín”) on her own new album. But even more exciting than that to Latin music fans had to be last month’s dream-team style collab track with J Balvin, “Qué Pena” - with mandatory party vid - that lived up to all the hype and anticipation. Come see the likely future of pop music.

7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7000 | amwaycenter.com | $34.70-$502

