Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 10, 2019

Bloggytown

Republican Party of Florida is raking in a million dollars a month for 2020 election

Posted By on Thu, Oct 10, 2019 at 6:56 PM

click to enlarge IMAGES VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS AND ADOBE STOCK
  • Images via Wikimedia Commons and Adobe Stock
Preparing for the 2020 election year, the Republican Party of Florida raised $2.8 million from July 1 through Sept. 30, a new finance report shows. The third-quarter haul brought to nearly $9.8 million the amount raised by the party this year.

Contributions during the quarter included:
  • $100,000 from the auto-industry firm JM Family Enterprises, Inc.
  • $100,000 from the tobacco company RAI Services Co.
  • $100,000 from Conservatives for a Better Florida, a political committee led by state Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami
  • $50,000 from the vaping-industry firm Juul Labs
  • $50,000 from the tobacco company Altria Client Services
  • $50,000 from The Geo Group corrections company
  • $50,000 from Florida Power & Light
  • $50,000 from Duke Energy Florida
State political candidates, committees and parties faced a Thursday night deadline to file updated finance information. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, a report for the Florida Democratic Party had not been posted to the state Division of Elections website.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The Villages, Florida’s largest retirement community, has the nation's highest rate of working poor Read More

  2. Gov. Ron DeSantis' reelection fundraising slows, following Trump impeachment defense Read More

  3. Epcot's 'IllumiNations' globe seen demolished in photos over the weekend Read More

  4. Wendy Chioji, legendary Central Florida news anchor, has died Read More

  5. You can apparently purchase an F-16 fighter jet in Florida now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation