Republican Party of Florida is raking in a million dollars a month for 2020 election

$100,000 from the auto-industry firm JM Family Enterprises, Inc.

$100,000 from the tobacco company RAI Services Co.

$100,000 from Conservatives for a Better Florida, a political committee led by state Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami

$50,000 from the vaping-industry firm Juul Labs

$50,000 from the tobacco company Altria Client Services

$50,000 from The Geo Group corrections company

$50,000 from Florida Power & Light

$50,000 from Duke Energy Florida

Preparing for the 2020 election year, the Republican Party of Florida raised $2.8 million from July 1 through Sept. 30, a new finance report shows. The third-quarter haul brought to nearly $9.8 million the amount raised by the party this year.Contributions during the quarter included:State political candidates, committees and parties faced a Thursday night deadline to file updated finance information. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, a report for the Florida Democratic Party had not been posted to the state Division of Elections website.