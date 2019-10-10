Thursday, October 10, 2019
Republican Party of Florida is raking in a million dollars a month for 2020 election
click to enlarge
-
Images via Wikimedia Commons and Adobe Stock
Preparing for the 2020 election year, the Republican Party of Florida raised $2.8 million from July 1 through Sept. 30, a new finance report shows. The third-quarter haul brought to nearly $9.8 million the amount raised by the party this year.
Contributions during the quarter included:
- $100,000 from the auto-industry firm JM Family Enterprises, Inc.
- $100,000 from the tobacco company RAI Services Co.
- $100,000 from Conservatives for a Better Florida, a political committee led by state Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami
- $50,000 from the vaping-industry firm Juul Labs
- $50,000 from the tobacco company Altria Client Services
- $50,000 from The Geo Group corrections company
- $50,000 from Florida Power & Light
- $50,000 from Duke Energy Florida
State political candidates, committees and parties faced a Thursday night deadline to file updated finance information. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, a report for the Florida Democratic Party had not been posted to the state Division of Elections website.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Florida Republican Party, Donald Trump, donations, campaign finance, Image