Orlando Shakes brings out Shakespeare's Scottish play, Macbeth, for the season of the witch

click to enlarge Photo by Christian Knightly

Christian Ryan and Lucy Lavely in Macbeth

Event Details Macbeth @ Orlando Shakes 812 E. Rollins St. Mills 50 Orlando, FL When: Thu., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 12, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 13, 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 16, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 19, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 20, 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 23, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Oct. 24, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 27, 2 p.m., Wed., Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 2, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Wed., Nov. 6, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Nov. 7, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 8, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 9, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Nov. 10, 2 p.m., Wed., Nov. 13, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Thu., Nov. 14, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 15, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 16, 2 & 7:30 p.m., Sun., Nov. 17, 2 p.m., Tue., Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., Fri., Nov. 22, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Nov. 23, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 24, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Price: $30-$59 Theater Map

If there’s any Shakespeare play that goes hand-in-hand with spooky season, it’s. Not only because it features a trio of witches spitting sick rhymes, but because it’s straight-up cursed. According to the superstitions of theater folk, ol’ Billy Shakes ticked off a coven of real witches with his unflattering portrayal of the three in, leading them to hex the play for all time. Productions over the years have been plagued with everything from falls, fires, mysterious deaths, riots, suicides and – most devastating of all for theater troupes – bankruptcy. And you were nervous about seeingon opening night.7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 | through Nov. 24 | Orlando Shakes, 812 E. Rollins St. | 407-447-1700 | orlandoshakes.org | $30-$59