Orlando native Wayne Brady gives a homecoming performance at the Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

Photo courtesy Dr. Phillips Center
The most successful product of SAK Comedy Lab’s improv comedy troupe returns to Orlando for a homecoming date on his current tour. Brady is best known as a regular on both the UK and US versions of improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?
, but his résumé includes everything from talk-show host to soap opera star to Broadway sensation. Yes, he has a squeaky-clean reputation, but he’s both aware of it and willing to use it to his advantage by subverting expectations. Welcome home, Wayne. Please don’t choke a bitch.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-839-0119 | drphillipscenter.org
| $39.50-$65
